ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of exposing himself to high school girls. A criminal complaint states two teens saw 27-year-old David Garcia inside his car touching himself inappropriately with his pants down as he watched them leave Manzano High School earlier this month.

Both incidents reportedly happened days apart and one of the teens managed to take photos of him and his car. Garcia is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors have filed a pretrial detention motion in the case. If you think you or your child is a victim, they are asked to call 505-242-COPS.