5 people injured in shooting on mesa south of Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured five individuals in southeast Albuquerque early Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that five victims were shot during an incident in an area by the Albuquerque Dragway south of the Sunport on Los Picaros Road and that at least four of the victims transported themselves to the hospital.

Police say all of the victims are expected to survive and the scene of the incident has been processed and cleared by authorities. Detectives are working to gather information from the victims and witnesses and report the investigation is in its beginning stages at this time.

A suspect has not been identified at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.