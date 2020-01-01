APD: 146 ‘shots fired’ calls in Albuquerque on New Year’s Eve

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department received 146 “shots fired” calls throughout the city Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

One of the calls was related to a deadly shooting in northwest Albuquerque.

In a separate incident, APD officers arrested a woman shortly after midnight for firing a gun. According to APD, an officer witnessed Dominica Zamora conceal a silver handgun immediately after hearing the gunshots.

The 29-year-old admitted to being a convicted felon.

Police also found a firearm concealed near her left ankle. Zamora admitted to purchasing the guns on the street. Both guns were reported stolen.

Zamora was booked into the Metro Detention Center and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, 2 counts of receiving a stolen firearm, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞