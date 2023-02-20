ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque. APD says Sunday night around 11 p.m. they were called to an apartment complex new Aspen Ave. and Carlisle Blvd. after reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived to the scene, they say they found one person dead. According to APD, officers have individuals detained.

Information is limited at this time and officers have not released how many individuals are detained at this time.