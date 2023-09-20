ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said they have arrested one person after responding to a call about suspicious devices. APD said they received a call just before 4:15 this afternoon from a person claiming that he had several explosive devices. Those devices were located on Vermont St. near Central Ave.

The person then said he was going to the Walmart on Eubank. APD said they took the person into custody at the Walmart. He had a bag with him which was rendered safe. Officers are also working at the scene on Vermont St. to secure those devices.