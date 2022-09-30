ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died.
Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.