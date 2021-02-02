APD: 1 dead following shooting in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 11417 Linn Ave NE Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a subject lying in the trailer with trauma. APD says the subject was not responsive and officers attempted to render aid. AFR also attempted to render aid, however, the male was later pronounced dead.

According to APD, at this time all parties involved were on the scene when officers arrived. No other information has been released, including the name of the deceased individual.