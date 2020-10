ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one man is dead after a double shooting at North Domingo Baca Park Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night. Two individuals were taken to the hospital where one died from their injuries. No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.