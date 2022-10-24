ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died.
The incident is being investigated by APD’s homicide unit. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.