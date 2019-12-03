Anthony Man accused of forgery, embezzling over $640,000

ANTHONY, N.M. (KRQE)- An Anthony man is accused of embezzling more than $640,000 and has been charged with 69 counts of forgery.

According to the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began over the summer after the owner of a vitamin shop in Anthony reported 31-year-old Robert Lonsinger was suspected of stealing business checks and then fraudulently writing checks to himself and deposited them into his personal account. Lonsinger reportedly would deposit checks into an Anthony bank and then drive to Las Cruces to withdraw amounts in cash.

The fraudulent checks were reportedly written between August 2017 and March 2019. During an investigation, a detective discovered that 69 checks in amounts ranging from $8,000 to over $9,000 were being written monthly to Lonsinger starting on August 24, 2017.

A final check was written in the amount of $9,425 on March 8, 2019. Lonsinger allegedly told detectives during questioning that he had used the funds on girlfriends, trips, and also gave money away to some of his friends.

On Monday, Lonsinger was arrested and has been charged with one count of fraud over $20,000 and 69 counts of forgery. Lonsinger is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.