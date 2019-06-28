Another victim of alleged Hobby Lobby flasher comes forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another woman has come forward saying she was a victim of a man accused of exposing himself at different Albuquerque stores.

James Chavez, 28, was arrested last week after police say he touched himself in front of employees at the Tuesday morning store near Coors and Ellison. He was arrested a week before that for exposing himself to a woman at Hobby Lobby in Cottonwood Mall.

This latest woman says Chavez exposed himself to her in February 2018 at the Walmart on Wyoming. She was finally able to identify him after seeing him recently on the news.

If you or someone you know has been victimized, call APD.