Another suspect charged in toppling of Santa Fe obelisk

Austin Schweitzer | Courtesy Santa Fe Police

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police have charged another suspect in the Plaza obelisk vandalism. Investigators say 22-year-old Austin Schweitzer was one of the vandals who helped topple the monument during a protest back in October.

It comes after last month, seven of the eight others charged in the vandalism took plea deals. They agreed to take part in mediation with community members affected by the loss of the monument. Santa Fe Police say Schweitzer has been charged with criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit criminal damage, unlawful assembly, and criminal trespass.