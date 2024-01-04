ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three former Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters have had their ankle monitors removed in connection to a rape case from over the summer. Aden Heyman had his pretrial conditions modified Thursday having his ankle monitor removed by Judge Brit Baca-Miller.

Heyman, along with Angel Portillo and Anthony Martin are accused of raping a woman during an off-duty party. Martin’s GPS monitoring was removed on Wednesday. In that hearing, the state said Portillo also had his ankle monitor removed.