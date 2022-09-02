ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of strange reports are listed on the city’s 311 website, but one reported Thursday just after 5 p.m. has some residents near Candelaria and San Pedro concerned. The ankle monitor which had been cut off and ditched on a sidewalk, was then tossed into a nearby drain, leaving neighbors worried. “You want to think that you are safe in your neighborhood and stuff and then you find stuff like this is not a good thing. I don’t think it’s a good thing at all because people are getting desperate. people are getting desperate to break rules, break the law and that just gives them a little bit more incentive to do that, said Albuquerque resident, Juan Archuleta. Archuleta and other residents say they want to know where the GPS ankle monitor came from, who it belongs to, and if that person who cut it off is still roaming the neighborhood.

Similar incidents have occurred with criminal suspects being supervised by pretrial services to concern police and prosecutors. Two weeks ago, the Bernalillo County DA’s office talked to KRQE about similar cases. A spokesperson acknowledged there isn’t always a person behind the scenes monitoring the individuals with ankle monitors. During an Albuquerque Police Department presser held Friday, Chief Harold Medina said when it comes to situations as such the department is on top of it. “In terms of the communication from the courts, the prosecutors, and APD, right now we have great communication with the courts when somebody cuts off a GPS monitor.

KRQE News 13 reached out to APD, the DA’s office, the jail, and District Court to find out if they had any knowledge of the ankle monitor being cut off or who it could belong to, but have yet to hear back. The ankle monitor KRQE News 13 plucked out of the gutter was so damaged the ID numbers were unreadable.