Angel Fire surveillance cameras capture poaching suspects

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in one New Mexico village are looking for a pair of poachers. Surveillance cameras captured them firing shots at a deer right in front of a home, and police want to know who pulled the trigger.

The video was taken early Sunday morning outside an Angel Fire home off Lakeview Park Drive. The driver of a white pick-up truck is seen coming to a halt in front of the rental home after spotting a couple of deer grazing out front. Seconds later, shots were fired at the deer.

“I believe from the video there were two shots fired,” said Angel Fire Police Chief Brad McCaslin. “It appears than an individual illegally poached a mule deer buck.”

The video shows two suspects jump out of the pick-up, rush over to one of the deer, drag it and throw it in the back before taking off.

“Following it along here,” said neighbor Paul Von Gorp in a video he took of the aftermath.

He said the suspects left a bloody trail. “Dragged it out in this embankment,” said Von Gorp.

“It is illegal to hunt in the Village of Angel Fire,” said Chief McCaslin. “It’s not allowed at all.”

Police said the shooting is also reckless.

“There are other homes in the area also, so anytime you’re firing a weapon in a residential area, you stand the chance of striking a home, maybe going through the walls of the home,” said Chief McCaslin. “Or worst yet, maybe going through the walls of the home, possibly striking an individual.”

KRQE News 13 is told no one was inside the house during the time and no bullets struck the home. Police are also looking at another similar poaching incident back in September that could be related.

“You see one male getting out of the driver’s side of the pick-up, running over there dragging the deer back to the truck,” said Chief McCaslin.

So far, no arrests have been made in either investigation.

Police are asking for help from the public. If you recognize the suspects or their truck, give them a call at 575-377-3214.