Amber Alert canceled after two Carlsbad children, mother found safe

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Amber Alert has been canceled Friday afternoon for two missing children and their mother. According to a tweet from New Mexico State Police, the mother and children have been located and are safe.

The Amber Alert had been issued Friday afternoon for 22-year-old Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan and her two children, 2-year-old Anaya Holyan and 3-year-old Isabelle Salas. Carlsbad police said they believe the three had been abducted by Caesar Salas.

At this time it is unclear if police have arrested Salas. No other information has been released at this time.