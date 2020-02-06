Española mother facing charges after kidnapping newborn

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of a two-week-old boy who was the focus of an Amber Alert on Wednesday night is now facing charges. Joziyah Martinez was located just minutes after the Amber Alert was issued.

According to court documents, Joziyah’s mother, 28-year-old Tanya Dixon is now facing charges for kidnapping and custodial interference. Española Police believed the child’s life was in danger.

Authorities say the baby, his mother, and her boyfriend, 34-year-old James Maes had not been seen since 3 a.m. on Saturday, February 1. All three were found at a CYFD office.

According to a criminal complaint, Dixon did not have legal custody of her child due to Joziyah being born with an opiate addiction. Dixon is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.