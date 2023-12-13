ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – “Joe was an amazing man, amazing husband, friend, father.” One of a kind, that’s how the family of Joe Romo will always remember him. “He was just loyal, he was just that guy who you wanted to be around, funny,” his wife Victoria Preciado said.

They described him as the rock of their tight-knit family, always putting them first. “He was a good dad, he was always there for his kids, like, if they had awards or anything, he would always make it,” his daughter Lydia Romo said.

According to police, Joe Romo, an Alamogordo city employee, was shot and killed by his coworker Logan Jacobs back in September. Documents say Jacobs admitted to shooting Romo multiple times at Hang Glider Park, where the two met to “settle their dispute” on a personal issue. Documents show Jacobs has a history of brandishing and threatening people with guns.

“It’s like you still, you know, he’s gone but you’re just hoping and waiting for him to come through the door, or call him, or text him, or anything,” Preciado said.

Now, his wife and two daughters are left incomplete. “A big hole, very very big one. You can’t fill it, no matter what,” Preciado said.

The family will be taking one day at a time, they will keep Joe’s memory alive in every way they can. “We’re trying, we’re trying to make it through and we would love for him, Joe, to come back but that’s not going to happen and so will do everything we can to make sure justice is served for him.”

A judge decided last week Jacobs will stay behind bars until his trial. He is charged with murder.