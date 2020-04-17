Amalia compound suspect will undergo competency evaluation

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the five suspects indicted on federal terrorism charges over what took place at a northern New Mexico compound will have a competency evaluation. Lucas Morten was among the group arrested in 2018 after deputies found him and four other living on Taos County property with 11 malnourished children and the buried body of a three-year-old.

They’re charged with maintaining a training compound to prepare for attacks on the government. A judge is granting extra time in the case to evaluate whether Morten is competent to stand trial.

