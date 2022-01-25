Alvarado Square shooting suspects accused in another shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of the teens accused of shooting up Bernalillo County’s headquarters are now charged in a shooting at a party a few weeks later. Investigators say Marcus Rowe and Thomas Acee were among the group seen on surveillance video in October shooting out the windows of Alvarado Square in the middle of the night. They were arrested in early November.

However on Halloween, just a few weeks before the arrest, investigators say the two 18-year-olds showed up to a party at an apartment near Coors Blvd. and Montano Rd. They along with two others are now accused of trying to rob a man of his shoes, then shooting and wounding another man in the face. One of the other suspects, Isaiah Flores also has a history of shooting charges.