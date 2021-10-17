Alvarado Square set to reopen following vandalism repairs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county’s new headquarters in downtown Albuquerque will be reopened to the public on Wednesday, more than a week after the complex was targeted by gunshot vandalism. Alvarado Square was closed after gunshots shattered at least 10 windows last week.

Story continues below

The county says construction and clean-up crews have so far removed more than 30 pounds of broken glass. Work is ongoing to repair broken customer service equipment and glass that fell into heating and cooling units. There was an estimated $45,000 worth of damage done to the building.

Police have charged Noah Tapia in connection to the vandalism.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES