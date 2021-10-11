Alvarado Square closes Monday due to gunshot vandalism

Damage is seen at the Alvarado Square building on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (KRQE/Vincent Autry)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square building has been closed Monday, October 11 due to vandalism. Bernalillo County reports that gunshots were fired into the atrium lobby of the building Monday morning.

According to the county, no injuries were reported. At this time, no one is allowed into the building due to safety reasons.

The county reports that employees at Alvarado Square will work remotely on Monday. Other Bernalillo County offices are open for business.