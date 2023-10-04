ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alleged member of a New Mexico prison gang was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 45-year-old woman in Albuquerque, according to court documents.

Bernalillo County deputies on Tuesday were called out to a home on Kelsey Road SW for a welfare check about a woman who was allegedly being held against her will. Nancy Durm told deputies that she was working for DoorDash and was confronted by two men, later identified as Ernie Estrada and Adam Miquez, at a McDonald’s on Isleta Boulevard, court documents state.

Miquez reportedly called Durm by an old nickname, and she then told the two men to go to her house, where she would meet them after work. When Durm met them around 7 a.m., she said Estrada began to hold her against her will in her own home and threatened to kill her, according to court documents.

Deputies later arrested Estrada and Miquez was later released due to not having charges against him.