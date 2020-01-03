Alleged Mexican cartel hitman sentenced for 2008 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, a man believed to be a hitman for a Mexican cartel was sentenced for killing a man back in 2008.

Jaime Veleta was sentenced to life plus 15 years for the execution of Danny Baca. In October, Veleta was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Baca was kidnapped from his home in the East Mountains, shot 22 times, and his burned body was discovered on Pajarito Mesa. Veleta was also convicted of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy.

In September of 2018, he was extradited from Mexico after fleeing the United States for over a decade.