ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man believed to be an assassin for a Mexican cartel is headed to prison for killing a man in 2009.

On Friday, a jury found Jaime Veleta guilty of first-degree murder and other charges for shooting Danny Baca 22 times before burning his body and leaving it on the Pajarito Mesa.

Veleta faces life in prison plus 42 years when he’s sentenced.