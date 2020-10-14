Alleged marijuana traffickers arrested, may be tied to Shiprock hemp farms

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Seventeen people are in custody after police believe they were trafficking marijuana in New Mexico. The suspects were found staying at a Farmington motel where they occupied 19 rooms.

Police found around 2,000 pounds of marijuana plants and substances in multiple rooms. Authorities believe the suspects could be tied to the help farm operations around Shiprock.

However, investigators say the investigation is taking extra time because of language barriers. Officials say the marijuana seized from the motel is the largest amount in the country’s recent history.

Related Coverage: