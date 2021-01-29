Alleged child molester could spend life in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that an alleged child molester will be detained until trial in district court. James Henz, 24, is charged with numerous accounts of sexual assault and other crimes against five young victims. If convicted on all counts, officials say Henz could spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to a press release, the case originated when the New Mexico Internet Crimes against Children Task Force received a tip that Henz was viewing materials depicting the sexual exploitation of children. The tip led to the discovery of multiple children close to Henz alleging that he preyed upon them sexually.

Initially, there were reportedly seven victims in this case. Officials say due to testimony that came out during a preliminary hearing, charges for only five of the seven victims were bound over.