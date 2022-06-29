ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) –Joel Contreras, the man accused of carjacking and kidnapping a suspect, will remain behind bars until trial. Contreras is accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint at a Roswell Allsusps last week. He’s also accused of kidnapping a woman from a park and forcing her into the truck.

When police caught up to him, they say he led them on a 70-mile chase from Roswell to Tatum where he eventually crashed. Judge Thomas Lilley ruled Contreras remains a danger and ordered him to stay locked up.