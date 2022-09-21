BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video from Sandoval County’s Sheriff’s Office shows the moment 38-year-old Antonio Menchego gets pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving. Court records show Menchego already has five convictions for driving while intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaint, before being pulled over, Menchego ran several red lights, and drove on the side of the road in a construction zone.

“Alright Antonio, I’m going to need you to participate in some standardized field sobriety test. You’ve got open containers in the car and I do smell alcohol coming from you. You ran the red light back there, you went around that truck back there I’m not sure why,” said a deputy for Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office.

While searching Manchego’s truck, deputies found a can of Bud Light in the driver’s side cup holder. They called for a field sobriety test, but Menchgeo couldn’t seem to keep his balance. “One thousand one, one thousand two, one thousand three, one thousand four… I can’t go further than that, come on man,” said Menchego.

After failing the test, Menchego was handcuffed and put into the cruiser, claiming he was COVID positive. Spitting towards the deputy. “By the way I’ve got covid I hope you get it. mother f*****. I hope you die. You and your family,”said Menchego.

The police report also states that Menchego hurled racial slurs at the deputy. The complaint also states that he had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.