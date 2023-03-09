ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of opening fire at an Albuquerque restaurant, El Sinaloense Mariscos and Grill, on Mar. 5 will be detained until his trial. Jonathan Enriquez is accused of shooting Alexis Ordonez in the chest. The restaurant’s owner and another customer were also injured in the incident.

A police report says security video shows Jonathan Enriquez at a table when another man, Alexis Ordonez, walked over to him. Ordonez’s sister is the mother of Enriquez’s child and they were there too.

The state filed a pre-trial detention motion and on Thursday, Mar. 9, a judge ruled that Enriquez will be held until his trial. Ordonez is in the hospital and should survive. The incident occurred in the same restaurant where police say Sergio Almanza was drinking before hopping in his family-sized ATV, hitting, and killing a young boy leaving the River of Lights.