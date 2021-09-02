ALeRT offender arrested in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department helped arrest Marlando Martinez, 32, for four outstanding violent felony warrants. APD says Martinez is an ALeRT offender, a program that tracks offenders who continuously commit crimes in the community.

APD says on Monday, officers were called to help to New Mexico Probation and Parole in reference to an offender they were out with in the area of Eubank and Chico. Officers found out that Martinez had been arrested for domestic violence warrants, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member. APD officers then confirmed Martinez had a total of four active felony warrants, then arrested Martinez.

APD says Martinez was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center and will appear before a judge soon.

