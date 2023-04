SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor Alec Baldwin is not expected in court for an upcoming preliminary hearing. Baldwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the October 2021 deadly shooting on the ‘Rust’ film set near Santa Fe. The hearing is set for May 3 and scheduled to last two weeks but Baldwin filed a motion looking to waive his appearance.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer approved that waiver. At this point, Baldwin has yet to appear in any hearing in the case.