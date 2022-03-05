ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say one has died in a Friday overnight crash on I-40. They say a black Acura was traveling east on the westbound lanes of I-40 at the Carlisle exit and collided with a white Chevy Tahoe traveling west on the westbound lanes.

An APD press release states the driver of the Acura ran into the Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe sustained injuries and was sent to the hospital where they are reported to be in critical condition. The release states the driver of the Acura sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue crews.

Police say alcohol and speed both appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing and there are no charges pending for the driver of the Tahoe.