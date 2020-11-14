Albuquerque woman with history of attacking officers charged again for battery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman with a history of attacking police officers is at it again. Police and prosecutors are frustrated.

She’s proven to officers that she is not the most pleasant person to deal with. Back in October 2016, police say Avannah Dadig hit an officer with a rock when he went to check on her in front of a Nob Hill business.

Four years later, we’re seeing the same type of behavior. According to a criminal complaint, an officer was called to the gas station at Central and University last Sunday.

Police say they found Dadig and a man there, trespassing. When the officer tried to arrest Dadig, she fought, even scratched the officer’s arm. She was charged with battery on a peace officer.

“We can’t just keep arresting them. Someone is going to have to step up and put a case on this individual so that she either leaves society or learns a lesson,” says Shaun Willoughby, APD Union President.

Charges for the 2016 incident was dismissed because Dadig is mentally ill and was ruled incompetent to stand trial. On top of that, a judge found that she was not a danger to society.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says because of that, they had no choice but to drop her charges and let her go. “There’s this gap where we have these cases where officers are put in danger, but the offense doesn’t rise to the level of great bodily harm,” says Deputy District Attorney Joey Montano.

Montano admits cases like Dadig’s are frustrating. He hopes to see the state legislature do something about changing the state statute to allow them to go after people like her more aggressively. “If it’s not rising to the level of great bodily harm in our statues, it’d be nice if there was some other avenue for those people to be receiving treatment,” he says.

Once again, Dadig has been released for this most recent case. She is expected to show up to court again next month.

