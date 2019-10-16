Albuquerque woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of boyfriend’s aunt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque woman charged with murdering her boyfriend’s 86-year-old aunt will spend the rest of her life in prison.

On Wednesday, family members of the victim shared their emotional testimonies.

“Someone with a conscience can’t kill someone like my grandma the way you did. You didn’t just take her life you took a part of me and my family that we can never get back,” said

Evonne Jaramillo killed Josephina Ortega inside her home in May 2017. Her boyfriend Craig Smith is also charged in the case and is still awaiting trial.

While Jaramillo claimed she was being controlled by Smith, the jury and judge didn’t buy it. Wednesday, Judge Brett Loveless sentenced Jaramillo to life plus 15-years in prison.