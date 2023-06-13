ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque woman charged with the 2017 murder of Josephina Ortega was sentenced to 25 years in prison today, June 13, 2023. Evonne Jaramillo was previously sentenced to life behind bars before the sentence was vacated by the New Mexico Supreme Court.

Jaramillo was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019, but she took a plea deal in 2020. Jaramillo admitted to planning to rob and murder both Ortega and Terry Williams. The plea deal helped lead to the court’s decision to vacate her sentencing.

On top of admitting to her role in the murders, Jaramillo agreed to testify against her former boyfriend, Craig Smith, in the Ortega murder trial. The recent 25-year sentence has been assigned for Jaramillo’s role in both murders; the charges are for second-degree murder, conspiracy, and burglary.