Albuquerque woman punches, bites downtown hotel employee

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of biting people and with a history of skipping court is back behind bars. Albuquerque police say Brandee Jones refused to leave Hotel Parq Central after reportedly hitting and biting an employee back in February.

Story continues below

The criminal complaint states she first went up to the fourth-floor bar, which was closed, and damaged a machine. An employee asked her to leave and that’s when she’s accused of punching him in the face, then biting both of his forearms.

Jones was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. A few hours later at MDC, she was also charged for allegedly biting an APD transport officer. Online records show she was released last month but was arrested Sunday for skipping court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES