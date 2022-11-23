ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother is accused of using her kids as drug mules to transport fentanyl. It was discovered after her ex-husband was found dead from an overdose inside a bathroom stall at Dallas Love Airport in May.

Federal officials say he picked up his kids, ages eight and 10, at the airport and rummaged through the boys’ luggage before going into the bathroom. Investigators found more than a gram of fentanyl in a makeup container in the stall.

Prosecutors say the boys’ mother, 46-year-old Magdelena Silva Banuelos, exchanged texts with the man about fentanyl, warning him to only take one pill. She’s being held until trial and she faces up to life in prison if convicted.