ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman pleaded not guilty to her child’s fentanyl overdose on Monday morning, June 26. Jessica Garcia was arrested for child abuse and possession earlier this month, three months after her two-year-old son lost consciousness and tested positive for having fentanyl in his system.

According to the criminal complaint, Garcia and her adult daughter, Alizae Holguin, were staying at a hotel on Iliff near Coors when the young child stopped breathing. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and revived.

Garcia and Holguin gave initial statements at the hospital but then fled. Police found evidence of drugs, along with text messages about the boy having drugs in his system, in their search of Garcia’s hotel room.

Holguin had a warrant out for her arrest, but her attorney filed a motion to have it dismissed. The attorney said their client, Holguin, was recently made aware of the warrant and wants to resolve the issue.