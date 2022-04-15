ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernadette Etsitty pled guilty to vehicular homicide for a crash that killed 18-year-old Roxana Saenz in 2020. Etsitty admitted to officers that she had downed a twelve-pack of beer before getting the wheel. Etistty was going more than 60 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone when she slammed into Saenz’s car on Candelaria near Girard.
Etistty’s blood alcohol turned out to be around twice the legal limit. She faces up to twelve years in prison when she is sentenced.