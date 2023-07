ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart took a plea deal Wednesday for her involvement with 17 burglaries. The 41-year-old pled guilty to 34 counts of burglary. She took a plea deal where she will face eight to 15 years at the Department of Corrections and will also have to serve five years of supervised probation.

Shugart removed window panes in order to rob businesses, specifically spas and salons. She has yet to be sentenced.