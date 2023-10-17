ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was facing charges for a string of robberies. She took a plea deal in court on Tuesday morning.

Vanessa Castillo and Andrew Trujillo robbed two Ulta Beauty stores seven times over a one-month span in 2021 and a Sunglasses Hut in Uptown in August of 2021.

Castillo took a plea deal in front of Judge Clara Moran, pleading guilty to two counts of shoplifting over $2,500 and having 12 charges dropped.

Andrew Trujillo took a deal back in May, pleading no contest to four shoplifting charges. He was sentenced to 20 months behind bars.