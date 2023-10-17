ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was facing charges for a string of robberies. She took a plea deal in court on Tuesday morning.
Vanessa Castillo and Andrew Trujillo robbed two Ulta Beauty stores seven times over a one-month span in 2021 and a Sunglasses Hut in Uptown in August of 2021.
Trending News
- Entertainment: Can you guess these New Mexico ‘Jeopardy!’ questions?
- Health: New Mexico health officials working to address congenital syphilis uptick
- Crime: Can private security officers in Albuquerque arrest people?
- Albuquerque: Sandia Peak Ski Area taken over by new operators
Castillo took a plea deal in front of Judge Clara Moran, pleading guilty to two counts of shoplifting over $2,500 and having 12 charges dropped.
Andrew Trujillo took a deal back in May, pleading no contest to four shoplifting charges. He was sentenced to 20 months behind bars.