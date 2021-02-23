Albuquerque woman locks herself in APD station bathroom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are searching for a woman, who gave them a hard time during a DWI arrest, and then didn’t show up to court. It started when an officer noticed a blue Dodge driving erratically and spending down I-40 near downtown Albuquerque last month.

The officer pulled over the driver over right after the Big-I. Once pulled over, Ayesha Webb, 25, starts to lie to police. She tells the officer a story about why she’s in a hurry saying she was going to see her grandma who was in the hospital. The officer then tells Webb that hospitals weren’t allowing any visitors due to COVID-19 protocols. “I know but I wanna see what’s going on. I’m sorry but it’s like my favorite grandma. She’s always there for me,” Webb said.

The officer says he smelled alcohol and stated Webb had bloodshot eyes during a field sobriety test, and Webb wobbled her way through the others. Webb’s friends appear to understand why she’s getting arrest and they all walk home.

However, Webb does not go quietly as she tried to fight officers, even after getting hauled off to the police station, and refuses to tell them her real name. “If you get booked as Jane Doe, you sit in there until they identify you and who knows how long it could be,” the officer said. Webb then locks herself in the station’s bathroom, ignoring officers as she rests against a paper towel dispenser. Officer take her to a room to cool off and booked her as Jane Doe.

Webb has been arrested for DWI before and was driving on a revoke license./ She failed to appear in court earlier this month and now has a warrant out for her arrest.