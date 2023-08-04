ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury found has found Crystal Lucero guilty of multiple felonies relating to her time as a bookkeeper at Congregation Albert synagogue. Investigators said Lucero stole more than $600,000 from August 2016 to June 2019. They said she also did not file tax returns for her sources of income.

Lucero was found guilty of forgery, larceny, embezzlement, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and three counts of attempts to evade or defeat tax. She faces up to 48 years in prison when she is sentenced.