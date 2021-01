ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing charges in Roswell after she was found in a stolen semi-truck. Roswell Police were called to the Sam’s Club Wednesday after they were notified a stolen semi from Albuquerque was in the parking lot.

Police found Francine Douglas inside. They say she wouldn’t get out, so officers had to pull her out. They arrested her but a judge has since released her on her own recognizance.