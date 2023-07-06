ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A domestic dispute in southwest Albuquerque turned deadly on the Fourth of July with a woman now charged with murdering her husband. Family members told police that the problems between Erica Valdez and her husband Joel Valdez had been escalating over the past week. They said the couple each accused the other of having affairs.

On Tuesday, they said Erica opened fire at the couple’s home near 98th and Dennis Chavez killing Joel. Erica Valdez was charged with murder among other charges. She was arrested Thursday afternoon.