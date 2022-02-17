ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ALbuquerque woman is accused of murdering her fiance. The body of Derrick Casey was found wrapped in blankets in the parking lot of a southeast Albuquerque apartment building in 2019. He had been shot in the back of the neck.
His fiance Jasminn Obleton initially told detectives Casey pulled a gun on her during an argument and she fought back in self-defense. Investigators say her story did not add up, and she went to great lengths to hide the crime by flushing the spent gun cartridges and getting friends to help her move the body. Obleton has a history of domestic violence arrests.