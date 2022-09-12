ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years, now charged with murder, was in court Monday. Reyanon Duncan pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, armed robbery and other charges.

Police say Duncan and others invaded the North Valley home of Antonio Jaramillo, who police say was a drug dealer. They say the group tied him up, shot him in the head and stole his money and drugs. Duncan has had extensive run-ins with the law, dating back to 2006. Her offenses include auto thefts, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Duncan is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center.