Albuquerque woman charged with illegal possession of 11 animal skulls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman has been charged for the illegal possession of 11 animal skulls in her home. According to a criminal complaint, a DEA agent observed a blue plastic bin containing the skull of a deer on the porch of 61-year-old Cynthia Broyles while they were serving a search warrant at her home on Dec. 16, 2020. Officials say there was a stench of bleach coming from the plastic bin. Broyles told the agents she had found the skull while dumpster diving.

Broyles was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center by the DEA. The DEA agent contacted the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish regarding the animal skull found in the blue bin. Officials say they couldn’t find a hunting license under Broyles’s name in the Game and Fish database.

A search warrant was obtained by Game and Fish, and around 6:30 p.m. that same evening, officers with the department performed a search at Broyles’s home. The skull of nine deer and two elk were found in the house.

On Dec. 18, Broyles contacted Game and Fish and explained that the animal skulls were obtained through dumpster diving, purchased online or at local yard sales. Broyles said she makes artwork out of the skulls and sells them. The criminal complaint states that Broyles initially claimed the deer skull in the blue bin was found at an apartment complex but changed her story to say she found it dumpster diving.

Broyles has a criminal history that includes drug possession and trafficking and forgery. At a preliminary hearing on Jan. 27 for the animal skulls offenses, probable cause was found for the charges, and Broyles was released on her own recognizance. A trial date has been set for April 1, 2021.