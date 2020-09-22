Albuquerque woman charged with drug trafficking as part of Operation Legend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was charged, in federal court last week, with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. A detention hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 19, Jordan Wright, 31, allegedly coordinated arrangements by cellphone calls and text messages to sell two ounces of meth. Wright also allegedly provided her backpack and a handgun as collateral during the transaction. At the time of her arrest, she allegedly possessed two baggies containing meth.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Operation Legend, a coordinated federal and local law enforcement initiative to fight gun and dangerous crime. No other information was provided.